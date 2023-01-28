Lincoln County commissioners to consider acceptance of tractor bid

The Lincoln County commissioners will decide on bids for a new or used tractor for the Department of Roads at Monday’s meeting.

The item was tabled for a week to allow the department to evaluate the bids further and provide a recommendation. Nine bids were received from three companies for the tractor.

In other business, the commissioners will:

Receive the quarterly report from Brandon Myers, director for Region 51 Emergency Management.

Consider a service contract with Vanguard Appraisals Inc. for the CAMAvision system for the Lincoln County Assessor.

Consider an interlocal agreement with the City of North Platte for rural ambulance services.

Consider authorizing the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation to prepare a grant application for the Economic Opportunity Program in the amount of $500,000 from Nebraska Department of Transportation and authorize county representative to sign grant application.

Consider adoption of a resolution to appoint county depositories for 2023

Consider approval of a special designated liquor permit submitted by Skyline Liquor LLC for a fundraiser at Harbor Lights on Feb. 10.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and can be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.