Lincoln County commissioners to consider acceptance of tractor bid

The Lincoln County commissioners will decide on bids for a new or used tractor for the Department of Roads at Monday’s meeting.
The item was tabled for a week to allow the department to evaluate the bids further and provide a recommendation. Nine bids were received from three companies for the tractor.
In other business, the commissioners will:
- Receive the quarterly report from Brandon Myers, director for Region 51 Emergency Management.
- Consider a service contract with Vanguard Appraisals Inc. for the CAMAvision system for the Lincoln County Assessor.
- Consider an interlocal agreement with the City of North Platte for rural ambulance services.
- Consider authorizing the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation to prepare a grant application for the Economic Opportunity Program in the amount of $500,000 from Nebraska Department of Transportation and authorize county representative to sign grant application.
- Consider adoption of a resolution to appoint county depositories for 2023
- Consider approval of a special designated liquor permit submitted by Skyline Liquor LLC for a fundraiser at Harbor Lights on Feb. 10.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and can be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.