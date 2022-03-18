Lincoln County commissioners to consider additional funding for 'drug court'

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider additional funding for the Midwest Nebraska Problem Solving Court — also known as “drug court” — for defense counsel.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board also will consider appointing Bradley Nelson to the Veterans Service Committee to fill a vacancy until June.

Mick Margritz of Hershey will discuss drainage issue with the commissioners at 10 a.m.

The commissioners will consider authorizing the Chairman to sign the County Lottery License Renewal Application from 2022-2024.