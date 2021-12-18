Lincoln County Commissioners to discuss West Central District Health Department's funds request

The Lincoln County Commissioners will continue discussion on request for CARES Act funds from the West Central District Health Department.

The item was tabled from Dec. 13 to give Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer opportunity to discuss the funds with Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD executive director. The funds would need to be spent before the end of the year, according to regulation.

The board will consider adoption of a resolution concerning re-districting of the commissioner districts using 2020 Census data as required by state statute.

Discussion and consideration of Lincoln County, Nebraska State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program Guidelines will take place at 10 a.m. The board will then consider Recovery Fund applications.

In other action, the board will:

» Discuss and consider Nebraska Office of Highway Safety mini grant application, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

» Discuss and consider change orders to the Lincoln County Courthouse 2nd & 3rd Floor Bathroom remodel project.