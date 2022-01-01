 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to hear road maintenance, construction summary
Lincoln County commissioners to hear road maintenance, construction summary

The Lincoln County commissioners will hear a summary report of 2021 road construction and maintenance from Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell on Monday.

The board also will consider change orders to the Lincoln County Courthouse second- and third-floor bathroom remodel project.

At 10 a.m., the commissioners will discuss setting salaries for elected officials for the term beginning in January 2023 and ending January 2027.

The commissioners will go into closed session for a strategy session regarding purchase of real estate.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

