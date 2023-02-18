The Lincoln County commissioners regular meeting will take place on Tuesday this week due to the Presidents Day holiday.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

A discussion about the Inland Port Authority that was granted for the former Greenbrier property east of Hershey will take place at 9:35 a.m.

The commissioners will consider a resolution authorizing purchase limit for Noxious Weed Department.

Bids consider bids for the Probation Office remodel project at 103-111 N. Dewey St.