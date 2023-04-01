Sutherland

Sutherland boys golf coach Bo Cribelli doesn’t know what to expect this season, but he does know he’s going to rely on the team’s leaders to help make the 2023 season a successful one.

“I think every year, you don’t really know until you get started,” Cribelli said. “We only had a couple practices, but I would expect to see improvements not only at the meets, but at practice.”

The Sailors have 11 players on the team this season, six boys and five girls. Three of the boys are returners, including letterwinners Harmon Johnsen and Kason Bruns. One of the girls is a returner as well, but not a letterwinner.

Cribelli said the leadership starts with Johnsen, a senior, and Bruns, a junior. They’re expected to lead the Sailors this year and help the new players get used to playing competitive high school golf.

“Any time that anybody is new to competitive golf, it’s a little bit of an adjustment period,” Cribelli said. “The nerves of playing competitively can be different than going out to the course and playing with friends and family. I expect them to brace the challenge and work to improve with both the physical side and mental side of the game. Golf can be a mental grind.

Wallace

The Wallace boys golf team is going to look completely different this season.

The Wildcats have no returning players and only three boys on the team this season, but coach Rich Lee believes at least one can compete for a spot at the state tournament.

“I think Matt (Lungrin) can compete for district and maybe get to state,” Lee said. “I think he’s hitting the ball better than someone he had a couple years ago, and he made it to state. I’m looking for Matt to be competitive in the district and maybe get down to state. I think Riley (Strawder) can maybe do that if we can get him off the tee box and hit the ball a little bit.”

Lee said all three boys have played golf before, but Lungrin and Strawder seem to be making more progress. The third boy, Chase Martin, is still improving.

Lee said the Oregon Trail Golf Course in Sutherland opened up, but the players couldn’t use the greens. He said the putting game could need some work early in the season as a result.

“The Sutherland course just opened on Monday and its walk only,” Lee said. “The greens aren’t open. They have holes before the greens on the fairways. The putting is going to be difficult for a while.”

Hershey

Last season was all about gaining experience for most of the Hershey boys golf team. The Panthers had 14 new members and only four returners, three of whom were seniors.

Now, those senior leaders Garrett Brannan, Jon Burklund and Cody Park are gone, leaving a few holes in the Hershey lineup. Hershey coach Reed Kuroki used to let those players play the River’s Edge course last season while he worked with the newer players to get them caught up.

Hershey will look for some of those once new players to step up and take a varsity spot.

The Panthers have Dason Hayes and Hayden Davison returning after playing varsity last season, leaving spots available for any player to try and earn.