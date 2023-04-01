Hershey

The Hershey boys track and field team has only two returning athletes that made it to the state meet last season, and boys coach Samantha Kennedy thinks the Panthers have the potential to send some more.

“All of our boys have improved a lot, so we have chances everywhere,” Kennedy said.

Chance Moorhead qualified in the 400-meter dash last season, and Cruz Brooks reached in discus. Kennedy said she expects both boys to make it back this year, along with other athletes like KT Thompson, Alex Brown and Ethan Elliott who could also make an impact.

“Honestly, we have good athletes everywhere,” Kennedy said. “Sprinting-wise, we should have some good relays coming back. We have a couple good distance kids coming back and even field events too. Throwing looks really good as well.”

The Hershey girls return three state qualifiers, starting with thrower Michalee Brownawell, who qualified in both shot put and discus last season.

“Michalee Brownawell has been a leader all of the years for us,” girls coach Kelly Murdock said. “She does amazing in shot and discus. She was at state last year, and I know she’s expecting a lot.”

Elie Schmitt reached in the long jump, and Kinley Folchert qualified in the 3,200. Murdock said both girls have been training hard to make it back this season and do better.

Murdock said there’s about the same number of girls out this year as last year, and they are all working hard to get ready for the upcoming season.

“A lot of the younger girls are working and trying to step up,” Murdock said. “Our senior leadership is really good. I’m kinda overall excited to see what happens.

Sutherland

Story Rasby came within striking distance of winning three events at the state meet last season. She finished third in the 200-meter, second in the 400-meter and third in the 800-meter. She did so as a freshman.

Rasby was one of three Sutherland athletes to reach state last year, and this year, she looks to break through and become a state champion.

“Our coaching staff asks that all athletes work hard in practice and at meets, have a good attitude, are coachable and that they are good teammates and support each other,” Sutherland coach Jessica Saner said. “If they do those things, as a team, we will have a successful season. We hope to peak at the right time so that the athletes compete to the best of their ability at the district meet. As a coach I am looking for all the athletes to beat their personal records that day and hopefully that will be enough to earn them a trip to state as well.”

Rasby was the only athlete from the girls team to qualify for. She is also one of 11 returning girls, while Saner said three new girls joined the team as well.

Jace Smith qualified for the boys in pole vault and Boone Snyder reached in shot put. They are two of seven returning boys, with five new boys joining the team.

When asked what Sutherland’s strongest events were, Saner said the Sailors should succeed in many areas.

“We are working hard in practice to improve technique, form, speed, and strength,” she said. “The distance runners push each other every day, have a good attitude and work ethic. Our throwers are improving, and it will be fun to see their growth this season. We have low numbers in the jumping events, but I expect to see growth from now until May. We should do well in pole vault at meets. Those athletes put in a lot of time, and it usually pays off as they see good growth throughout the season.”

Brady

The Brady track and field team had some success in sending its athletes to the state competition. And for the boys, one in particular has a chance to win it all in two events.

A year ago, Dillon Miller finished third in the 100-meter and second in the 200-meter. Entering his senior year, Miller will strive to become a state champion.

Brady coach Rich Britten said Miller, fellow sprinter Blake Lusk and Cameron Carr all have a chance at making an impact.

“All three of them should make a splash,” Britton said. “Dillon of course is one of the leaders in the state. Blake is looking really good so far.”

Carr, a thrower, narrowly missed out on the state meet last season, and Britton said he believes Carr will get there this year.

For the girls, Sierra Carr looks to make an impact in the sprints after finishing middle-of-the-pack at state last season. Jocelyn Franzen also returns after competing in the 3,200-meter at state.

“Sierra is returning, and she also won the 200 at UNK (earlier in the season),” Britton said. “Jocelyn is our returner in the distance, and she did well in cross country, so we expect her to do well in the spring.”

The Eagles return six of their seven boys this season and four of their 11 girls. Britton said the girls are heavily loaded with freshmen and sophomores, and he’s excited to see what they can do.

“With having so many freshmen, we are excited,” Britton said. “We think some of them will step up and do well. We have two of them who ran the 4x400 relay, and they finished second. We’re hoping for some good things.”

Maxwell

The Maxwell track and field team didn’t qualify anyone for the state meet last year, but as the Wildcats make the move from Class C to Class D this year, there’s reason for optimism this year.

“I am hopeful that we will have five to six individuals qualify for the state track meet,” Maxwell coach Allie Conner said.

Maxwell has 29 athletes out for track and field this season, with 13 of them being freshmen. Six are sophomores, six are juniors and four are seniors.

“We do have a pretty young team,” Conner said. “Even then, there are a handful of athletes that participated last year. I want to say around eight or nine have participated prior to this season.”

Because Maxwell is so young and inexperienced, Conner said she doesn’t know what to expect from this season, but she hopes the athletes are competitive and continue to show improvement throughout the season.

Conner said Jacob Leighton in the 100-meter dash and the long jump could make a splash this season, and a few of the relay teams can do well this season depending on if athletes can remain healthy.

“I do have some other athletes that should excel, and I would love to see them do well, but I am unsure what they will actually do due to injuries,” Conner said.

Wallace

Trey Robertson emerged in the long distance scene in a big way two years ago when he won the 3,200-meter race at state with a last-second sprint to the finish line.

He never got the chance to defend his state title, though. An injury prevented him from competing at district to earn a spot at state.

Going into his senior year in 2023, Robertson is ready to reclaim the glory and end his high school career on top.

“It would mean more than words can describe,” Wallace coach Danielle Snider said. “Trey has always strived to show that hard work will pay off in the end along with the strength to continue working even when things are tough. Being a role model for his teammates and to get another title would help encourage and strengthen our team to the fullest.”

No other boy qualified for the state tournament last season.

The girls had some more success last season. Ashley Robertson, Reagan Pelster and Ryleigh Hanson return as part of the 4x800 relay team. Robertson also ran in the 3,200, and Kendyl Flaming qualified in both hurdle events.

A few more girls could also join them in reaching the state meet this season.

“There are a slew of freshman girls Mariana Aceves-Lopez, Kaley Sauser, and Elliana Robertson that are starting to be standouts at the track meets I’ve attended,” Snider said.

Wallace has 24 athletes out for track and field this season, 10 boys and 14 girls.