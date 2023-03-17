Comics and classifieds pages are missing from the Telegraph's Friday print edition. They can be found in the e-edition and will be in Saturday's paper. The Telegraph apologizes for the error.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joan von Kampen
Managing Editor
I became The Telegraph’s managing editor in 2016 and also worked here from 1995 to 1997. A native Nebraskan, I've spent my career at newspapers along a 600-mile span from Scottsbluff to Des Moines, Iowa.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today