Ranch living inspires Rock County artist named Nebraskaland Days Open Art Show's best in show

David Dorsey grew up on a ranch in Rock County and always had an interest in that lifestyle along with Old West history.
It has been a main theme in his art career and in the works he produces in a basement studio at his ranch in Valentine.
The history “is just what draws me in that direction,” the 62-year-old artist said Wednesday.
His acrylic painting, “New Friends on the Prairie,” was selected as best in show out of the 125 paintings, photos and sculptures entered in this year’s Nebraskaland Days Open Art Show at the Prairie Arts Center.
The work depicts a Native American scout greeting two travelers in a covered wagon as they head down a trail.
Dorsey got the reference material for the painting from his time at the Artist Ride in Wall, South Dakota, an event where Western artists and Native American models gather at the Shearer Ranch along the Cheyenne River.
“We work with the models, capture their images and then come back to our studios and paint from them,” said Dorsey, who is headed back to Wall Thursday for this year’s event. “We’re out in the country on a private ranch ... and it’s just like you’ve stepped back in time. It is a wonderful experience and it’s where my inspiration comes from. Just a love for the Old West and recreating scenarios that could have happened back in that time period.”
“New Friends on the Prairie” wasn’t Dorsey’s only work to be noticed at the Nebraskaland Days competition.
He also received best overall in the 2-D category for his acrylic painting of a bison, “A Frosty Morning,” during Monday’s award show, which was streamed on the Prairie Arts Center’s Facebook page. Dorsey also earned third place in the family subcategory in the 2-D division.
Dorsey’s model for “A Frosty Morning” was a bison in the herd at the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge, just outside Valentine.
“I love the bison. They are an unique animal and just a piece of the past for me,” Dorsey said. “When they have the buffalo up close (at the refuge), I am out there morning and night getting photos.”
The Nebraskaland Days entries will remain on display at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., through the end of August.
The center’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, but the times could change due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Those interested can call 308-534-5121 for additional information.
