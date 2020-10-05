Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series lineup complete

The 2021 reboot of the postponed 2020 Nebraskaland Days celebration is now complete, organizers said Monday.

All four acts slated to open for Luke Combs and Toby Keith in 2020 will still perform, albeit a year later than intended. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will play ahead of Combs on Friday, June 25, while Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick will play Saturday, June 26, before Keith.

“We thought we had hit it out of the park in 2020 with our concert lineup, so it was important to try and hold all of the pieces together for 2021,” Executive Director David Fudge said. “We feel very fortunate to be in this position coming out of what was the most challenging year we’ve ever had.”

Tickets will go back on sale later this month, and when they do choices will be somewhat limited, according to a press release. When the sales cycle was interrupted in March, the Luke Combs show was nearly sold out. Some of that inventory was returned for refunds in May, but nearly 60% of tickets were held for that show. Premium inventory was also held for the Toby Keith concert.