Logan J. Divine was sentenced to 51 to 80 years in prison Monday in the 2021 beating death of Geoffrey Allen.

Divine was convicted of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon after pleading no contest on May 18.

District Judge Michael Piccolo announced the decision, saying he had carefully reviewed a presentencing investigation and considered the “repeated, barbaric action” and the anguish it caused the family.

Divine received 50 to 75 years for second-degree murder and one to five years for use of a deadly weapon. They will run consecutively.

Allen, 23, was assaulted with a baseball bat on the evening of Aug. 11, 2021. Allen died at a Denver hospital the next day. After his death, Divine was charged with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, kidnapping and burglary.

After the sentencing, Allen’s mother, Rebecca Chessmore, was in tears, saying she wanted to make sure Divine stayed locked up.

“Honestly, I think I’m going to have to continue every time (at) his parole hearing to ensure he stays in there,” she said in the lobby outside the courtroom. “It’s not just to do it to ensure Geoffrey gets justice, but I’m to the point now where ‘how am I supposed to make my other kids feel safe in this community if a person’s going to be like that?’ I don’t. I want my family and my community to be safe for my kids.”

She and the rest of her family wore shirts saying “In loving memory of Geoffrey Allen” in the courtroom.

On Aug. 11, 2021, witnesses at a South Cottonwood apartment said they saw Divine arrive in a black Jaguar, carrying a baseball bat as he approached the apartment where Allen was.

According to a witness, Divine struck Allen twice with the bat outside the apartment. Allen retreated inside his apartment, closing the door. Divine forced his way inside and closed The witness also said Divine struck Allen with his fists.

Divine dragged Allen into the back seat of the Jaguar, where he continued to hit him in the head. According to court documents, Divine drove Allen back to his residence on East Philip Avenue, where Divine’s girlfriend told police she saw him throw Allen over the fence and into the yard.

Over 20 to 30 minutes, Divine dragged Allen into their residence where he ripped Allen’s clothes off and beat him more with the baseball bat. Later, witnesses there reported Divine’s girlfriend moving the bat and clothing off the property.

The girlfriend denied touching the bat or clothing, but mentioned during a police interview that she had contacted Divine’s brother and his girlfriend about the items via Snapchat. She said in the interview that Divine’s brother moved the items, but caught herself making the comment and redirected the conversation, according to court documents.

Divine’s girlfriend told police she observed Allen unconscious with labored breathing. Divine carried Allen back into his car, and the girlfriend accompanied Divine in the front passenger seat.

They returned to the South Cottonwood apartment, where witnesses saw Divine administering CPR to Allen in the back seat of the Jaguar. They heard Divine calling for help and asking witnesses for assistance in transporting Allen back inside the apartment.

Once back in the apartment, Divine continued administering CPR. About 3 p.m., paramedics and officers arrived.

Allen was transported to Great Plains Health and later to Aurora Health in Denver, where he was pronounced dead the next day.