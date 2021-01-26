Looking for the COVID-19 vaccine in the North Platte area? Here's what you need to know

In North Platte, West Central District Health Department is currently in charge of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is information on who is eligible for it and how to get it.

Who can get it?

Currently, WCDHD is in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, meaning that those 75 and older and first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Previously, they were in Phase 1A, which included those who work in health care and long term care facility staff.

If you are not in those groups, WCDHD asks that you do not register for the vaccine yet.

How do you register?

If you are in one of the groups who can receive the vaccine, you can register online.

According to Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD executive director, the form is the same one the department uses for other vaccination clinics, and the information entered will be stored securely. She also noted that all fields must be filled out, but if someone is uncomfortable including certain information, they can put "N/A."