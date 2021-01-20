 Skip to main content
Looking to get tested for COVID-19 in the North Platte area? Here's how.
Those in the North Platte area who are looking to be tested sign up to do so in one of three ways: through TestNebraska, through the West Central District Health Department or through your healthcare provider.

The WCDHD recommends that people sign up to be tested through TestNebraska, testnebraska.com/en.

If you are a close contact to a COVID-19 positive individual or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and need to be tested before the next available date, complete the form at nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6nEStlmWeg6Cubz.

WCDHD has moved its TestNebraska site to McNew Unlimited at the intersection of East Fourth Street and Bicentennial Avenue. They are still testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Concerned about COVID-19?

