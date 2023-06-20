DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11 months, and the struggling Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Kansas City had lost 12 of 13. Matt Beaty, making his first start for the Royals, drove in the only run with a sixth-inning double.

Aroldis Chapman walked the bases loaded in the eighth, but Spencer Torkelson grounded into an inning-ending force at second.

Javier Báez doubled with one out in the ninth for Detroit, but Scott Barlow retired the next two hitters for his eighth save, completing the two-hitter.

The Tigers were shut out for the 10th time this season and the sixth time in their last 20 games.

Lynch (1-3) had gone 0-9 in 15 starts since beating the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 1 last year. He struck out two and walked two. The only hit off him was Andy Ibañez's one-out single in the fourth.

Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen (2-5) permitted one run on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven and stranded eight runners.

The Royals had a chance in the first, but second baseman Zack Short threw out Nick Pratto at the plate when he tried to score from second on an infield single.

Kansas City left six runners on base in the first four innings. In the sixth, Maikel Garcia singled and went to second on a wild pitch before scoring on Beaty's double.

REDS 8, ROCKIES 6: TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer on a four-hit night, rookie Elly De La Cruz added a solo shot and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 10 games with an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Will Benson had a solo homer in the sixth, helping the NL Central-leading Reds to their longest winning streak since 2012, when they also won 10 straight. De La Cruz had three hits as fans chanted “Elly! Elly!” Jorge Alfaro’s three-run homer in the eighth, which bounced off the top of fence in center, couldn’t keep the Rockies from their seventh straight loss. Alex Young (2-0), the second of six Cincinnati pitchers, was the winner. Alexis Díaz got his 20th save.

YANKEES 3, MARINERS 1: Gerrit Cole stared down José Caballero and wagged a finger at the Seattle Mariners’ dugout 15 times after striking out the side in the seventh inning, a pointed response to the rookie’s repeated step-outs during the New York Yankees’ 3-1 win that stopped a four-game losing streak. After Caballero stepped out with an 0-2 count in the seventh, Cole threw a 97 mph fastball to the screen. The Yankees' ace got Caballero swinging on a full-count fastball, stared at him as he walked off the mound, then turned to the Mariners' dugout and wagged his right index finger over and over. Plate umpire Dan Bellino then walked toward the New York dugout and had an intense discussion with manager Aaron Boone.

CARDINALS 9, NATIONALS 3: Dylan Carlson homered twice, Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with two doubles to break out of a slump, and the St. Louis Cardinals won their fourth straight, 9-3 over the skidding Washington Nationals. Carlson’s first homer was a two-run shot that opened the scoring in the second inning and traveled 445 feet. It was Carlson’s third career multi-homer game and first of the season. Paul DeJong added a two-run shot in the ninth for St. Louis. Jordan Montgomery matched a season high by pitching seven innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts. MacKenzie Gore took the loss for the Nationals.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 0: Marcus Stroman held Pittsburgh to five hits over seven masterful innings as the Chicago Cubs beat the reeling Pirates 4-0. Stroman (9-4) struck out five against one walk and never let the Pirates get to third base while winning his seventh straight start. Stroman needed just 97 pitches to get 21 outs, dropping his ERA to 2.28, tops in the National League. Tucker Barnhart hit his first home run of the season for Chicago. Michael Tauchman added his second homer in three games for the Cubs. The Pirates have dropped eight straight games.