Judge Matthew T. Schelp of the Eastern District of Missouri granted the injunction against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Sustainable Beef answers technical questions at Tuesday night's North Platte Planning Commission meeting
Tuesday night at North Platte City Hall provided long-anticipated answers to technical questions about how Sustainable Beef LLC intends to tur…
UPDATED, Dec. 1, 9:30 am -- Daily high for Nov. 30 and September-November average high updated to reflect official Nov. 30 high as recorded by…
Great Plains Health CEO says judge's ruling to block vaccine mandate was 'right decision at right time'
Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea called a federal judge’s ruling Monday blocking enforcement of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on health care wor…
A nearly three-hour meeting ended Tuesday night with the North Platte Planning Commission unanimously recommending approval of $21.5 million i…
Jaden Clark, who has worked all sorts of job -- from truck driving to selling cowboy hats while traveling across the country -- is back in Nebraska where he's added collegiate rodeo coach to his titles.
With no debate and a unanimous Community Redevelopment Authority vote, Sustainable Beef LLC’s plan to build a meatpacking plant atop a retired…
Lincoln County's state senator Mike Groene says packing plant is 'aligned for the stars' for North Platte
Lincoln County’s state senator says he’s working with Gov. Pete Ricketts and legislative leaders to direct something like $75 million of Nebra…
As of Nov. 19, anyone older than 18 who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago — or who received a J&J/Janssen vaccine at least two months ago — can receive a booster.
In the past, ESPN has allowed Nebraska Public Media to broadcast the Huskers' opening matches of the tournament. Not this time.