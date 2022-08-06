Mary Hepburn: A word nerd then, and still a word nerd today

Preparation for the first day of school was a big deal for me. It didn’t matter whether it was kindergarten or my senior year; I looked forward to school every single year.

I couldn’t wait to see my friends, to meet new friends and to rejoin the world of being busy. My love of structure and order and schedules gets lost in the long days of summer. Don’t get me wrong, I liked lying in the grass, looking up at the sky and daydreaming. I loved seeing shapes in the clouds and watching airplanes fly above me and wonder where they were going.

I loved Wednesday afternoon for the matinee at the Fox Theatre where tickets were 10 for a dollar. I always was on the lookout for the boy from another school that I had a crush on.

But the summer paled in comparison to the excitement of the school year.

Call me a nerd if you want, but I loved school. One of my favorite things about school was learning new words. I remember clearly in the second grade the thrill of learning to spell “antidisestablishmentarianism.”

Learning new words was always so important to me. Learning the definition and how to spell it was so exciting. It wasn’t work to me. It was pure joy. I was well on my way to becoming a journalist even at the age of 7.

When I think of the kids who couldn’t go to school because of COVID-19, it just sends chills down my spine. That would have been devastating. The classroom was magical to me.

I know it may be hard for you to believe, but I could be just as ornery as the next kid. One of my former classmates was visiting his mother and we got a chance to reminisce about school of long ago. He said he was Kent Hild. My response was, “Turn around so I can see your back.”

Since our seating charts were alphabetized, Kent often sat in front of me. So, I usually was looking at the back of his head.

Kent said, “You always got me in trouble.”

“I cannot imagine,” I replied. “How did I ever get you in trouble?”

Kent explained how I would poke him in the back with my pencil. When he would turn around, the teacher would reprimand him for bothering me.

Oops, I guess I did get him in trouble.

School wasn’t ever boring to me. The older I got, the closer I was to becoming a journalist. I could write about others or teach others. Even as an adult, the classroom still held its fascination.

My students were my pride and joy, then and now. I stay in touch with students I taught 40 years go. I Facetime with one of my former students in Canada every Tuesday morning. We never run out of things to talk about.

When I think of that overeager second grader who wanted to learn new words, it makes me smile. I have come full circle.