Change is inevitable and how we handle it makes all the difference.

If you fight the changes in your life, it just make it adjusting to the change harder. If you think you are going to hate it, you will.

Another “no-no” is complaining about the change. It just adds to your misery. It seems to me, that dealing with change in a positive mindset is a no-brainer. It makes you and everyone around you stay positive and the change will be smoother and easy on everyone.

Stop fighting with the change and be part of it. Change can mean we don’t get to do things we want to do anymore. A few years ago, I made the choice to sell my van. That was a big change in my independence. But, when I listed the pros and cons, it was a wise decision. That didn’t make me miss it any less, but sometime change is necessary.

Another major change in my life was leaving my home and moving to Linden Court. There was a lot of emotion that I had to deal with, but I made up my mind to be part of the change. I adopted an attitude of anticipation and excitement.

I got involved with new people and new activities and today Linden Court is my home, sweet home.

One thing I have learned about change that helps me get through the change is I find peace in doing what I do every day.

If anyone knows me, you know I am structured and methodical.

For example, my devotions happen every morning at the same time. Even in the middle of any kind of change going on around me, my devotion time grounds me and brings me peace.

Try and do what you have always done if your world is a bit topsy turvy. Your everyday routine can provide a sense of stability.

How many times have you heard me say “be grateful”? You need to remind yourself of all the good in your life that isn’t changing. Staying grateful is a good way to see past the changes and make you feel thankful.

Just like the beginning of the new year, your new attitude toward change will put a spring in your step.

Here are a few inspirational quotes to help you stay positive in all the changes that come your way.

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” — Maya Angelou

“If we don’t change, we don’t grow. If we don’t grow, we aren’t really living.” — Gail Sheehy

“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” — John F. Kennedy

“A bend in the road is not the end of the road … unless you fail to make the turn.” — Helen Keller

“Change is hardest at the beginning, messiest in the middle and best at the end.” — Robin Sharma

“A tiny change today brings a dramatically different tomorrow.” — Richard Bach

“We cannot change the cards we are dealt, just how we play the game.” — Randy Pausch