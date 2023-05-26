Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Heavy rains hit portions of southwest Nebraska from Thursday night through Friday morning. Especially hard hit was the area around Palisade to Stratton, where vehicles washed off highways and people were rescued from homes and a campsite.

A resident about three miles north of Palisade, in southern Hayes County, recorded that a rain gauge “overflowed and was emptied, but recorded 12-plus inches of rainfall since Thursday evening.” That report was posted at 3:51 p.m. on Friday on the National Weather Service weather.gov website.

Several agencies joined forces to rescue a Palisade family of five, who were camping at a sandpit north of Palisade, said Jason Hicks, chief of the Palisade Volunteer Fire Department. Frenchman Creek adjacent to the campsite had overflowed its banks and flooded the area.

Nebraska State Patrol used a drone to scope out the area and identify access routes from above, Hicks said. A swift water rescue team from Imperial VFD lent support and the family was brought to safety by way of an air boat. Nebraska Game and Parks, Palisade VFD and Wauneta VFD were all involved. Wauneta was already in the area helping Palisade VFD, whose resources were stretched thin responding to the flooding in the area.

It will be some time before the family’s vehicles, camper and other equipment can be retrieved from the campsite, Hicks said.

He said portions of the railroad tracks west of Palisade were washed out and he saw railroad ties that had washed onto U.S. Highway 6, which runs through the village.

Five people were rescued from a home where there was flooding in Palisade, said Brandon Myers, the Region 51 emergency management director, serving Lincoln, Hitchcock and Dundy Counties.

Another six people were rescued from four houses in Stratton, southwest of Palisade, in Hitchcock County. All were able to find shelter with family and friends except for three of the Stratton residents, who went to the village office to get out of the weather.

A little further west, in Dundy County, a pickup was carried off of Nebraska Highway 61 north of Benkelman when the driver entered a flooded area, Myers said. Dundy County is the furthest southwest county of Nebraska.

The occupant was able to get out safely but the pickup ended up nearly completely submerged in an area near the highway. A car on U.S. Highway 6 near Palisade also drove into a flooded area and was carried off the road.

Emergency responders rescued the drivers of the two vehicles and no injuries were reported. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

A bridge was destroyed in Dundy County on the Wauneta-Max Road, Myers said. Many fields were under standing water and many county roads were impacted by the flooding.

In Chase County, just north of Dundy County and west of Hayes County, there were reports of washed out sections of county roads but “We really didn’t have much,” compared to “south and east of us,” said Joe Miller, the deputy emergency management director for Chase County.

However, it will be some time before the extent of the damage is known, he said.

There were scanner reports of flooded roads in the McCook area. Other scanner reports spoke of people being stuck on country roads elsewhere in southwest Nebraska.

Some roads were closed in southwest Nebraska on Friday because of flooding. At 6:30 p.m. Highway 61 remained closed from Benkelman to Highway 6 at Enders Reservoir.

A resident at Curtis, about 40 miles southeast of North Platte, reported 2.5 inches by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to weather.gov. The NWS at North Platte recorded 1.16 inches of rain from Thursday night to Friday afternoon.

The NWS forecast for Palisade includes a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m., and showers likely, possible with thunder and lightning, between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. that night.

The NWS forecast for North Platte includes a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. on Saturday, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.