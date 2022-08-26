Maxwell football looks to make jump in second year under Feeney's coaching

MAXWELL — There is a different feeling for the start of Eamonn Feeney’s second year as the Wildcats football coach.

Feeney instituted a more pass-happy offensive system last season that differed from the Power I formation that had become a staple with the program.

“I had a lot to teach them in a short amount of time,” Feeney said during a recent Maxwell practice. “We also had a tough schedule and things just didn’t work out in our favor.

“We have another tough schedule this year but (the players) are more comfortable in the system. I’m better as a second-year head coach than I was last season. Everybody is more confident and hopefully that pays off. When the players are more confident in what they need to do (in the system) then they can play hard, they can play fast and have fun.”

The hope is that leads to a jump in the standings.

The Wildcats return six offensive starters and five on the defensive side from a team that finished its 8-man schedule with a 1-7 record. It was the second straight one-win season for a Maxwell team that has won eight games over the past four years.

The Wildcats open the season on Aug. 26 with a 3½-hour road trip to Morrill

“It would be a big goal if we can get over .500,” said senior Taylor Cheek, a wideout, fullback and linebacker. “You definitely can tell we’re an undersized team but we’ve got good speed and a lot of younger guys who are going to have to step up into bigger roles this year.”

The Wildcats schedule also includes home matchups against Bridgeport and St. Pat’s on Sept. 2 and Sept. 30 respectively. Both of those teams made the move from 11-man to 8-man football this season.

“We got rid of a few playoff teams (from last year’s schedule) but probably added a few this year too,” Feeney said. “But we want to be challenged. We are looking to be competitive and make a playoff run ourselves.”

Maxwell has 24 players in the program, and Cheek is one of four seniors on the varsity roster. Fellow senior Easton Messersmith takes over at quarterback this season, and senior receiver Tyce Cumming and junior running back Levi Huffman will be among the Wildcats’ main weapons in a multiple-look offensive system.

“He runs really, really hard and he had a good offseason,” Feeney said of Huffman, “and it’s his second year in the system.”

Feeney said depth will be a key as well for the Wildcats, who run a 3-2-3 defensive system.

“We are trying to fit every position with multiple guys who can play there,” Feeney said. “You look at our (overall) numbers and there are a lot of positions where we are uncomfortable with having just one guy.

“So we are going to need some guys to grow into roles they maybe weren’t expecting to play this year just because of our numbers.”