Maxwell holds off late-closing Southern Valley for second win of the year

MAXWELL— With the game on the line Friday night, the Wildcats responded with the drive they needed.

Maxwell literally ran out the final five minutes of regulation, with 11 straight plays on the ground to close out a 36-30 win over Southern Valley at Brittenham Field.

Wildcats senior quarterback Easton Messersmith, who rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another, picked up three yards on a fourth-and-1 play at the Eagles 25 with about 90 seconds left. He then kneeled the ball twice as Maxwell improved to 2-1 and match the program’s win total from the past two seasons combined.

“(Southern Valley) called a time out, and we decided we were going to sneak it on (the second QB call),” Maxwell coach Eamonn Feeney said. “We snapped it on one and darn near lost it (on the play). You’ve got to give credit to Southern Valley, they did a really nice job and had a nice game plan.

“We knew they were going to score some points on us, so we just had to try and outscore them or get a couple of stops,” Feeney said. “We were able to do that.”

Maxwell’s Levi Huffman rushed for two scores in the win, including a 10-yard run that gave the Wildcats a 36-16 lead over what had been a pass-happy Southern Valley (0-3) team late in the third quarter.

The Eagles passed on 16 of their first 17 snaps of the second half — and completed just two — and then ran on 18 of the next 19 plays over their next two possession, both of which ended in touchdowns.

“You look at what happened to us last week (against Bridgeport), you want to run the ball on us,” Feeney said. “They figured that out in the second half. They weren’t able to throw the ball, so they started running it and were very successful with it.”

Cole Broeker scored from the 4 to cap a 14-play, 75 yard drive as the Eagles closed to within 36-30 with 5:03 left in regulation. All but one of the plays on the drive was a run.

The Wildcats then took the possession of the ball at their own 26 and never gave it back to the Eagles. Maxwell ran 11 plays in the drive and not one was a pass, even with Southern Valley stacking the line with seven defenders in the box at times.

“Honestly it was just, ‘Focus in and play as a team,’” Huffman said of the Wildcats sideline discussion before taking the field for the final drive. “That was the main words that Coach said.

“I like to get the ball but it’s a full team effort (on the drive).”

Messersmith scored on a 57-yard run down the right sideline on the Wildcats first snap of the game, and added a 1-yard dive on Maxwell’s third possession.

Southern Valley quarterback Kamden Bose there for two touchdown in a first quarter that ended in a 16-16 tie.

Bose connected with Mitchel Wilson for 75-yards on a third-and-9 play down the left sideline, and then on the Eagles next possession, he hit Rian Grove for 57 yards down the right sideline on a third-and-16.

Maxwell’s defense stiffened up in the second quarter, stopping the Eagles twice on fourth down and also forcing a punt from the Southern Valley 1.

Huffman scored on a nifty 13 yard run after a short Eagles punt, and the Wildcats drove in the final 2:25 of the half to take a 30-16 lead at the break.

Messersmith connected with Ty Robinson from the Eagles 17 to give Maxwell the two score lead with 14 seconds i the half.

“It’s a huge momentum builder for you to score going into the half knowing they are going to get the ball to open (the third quarter),” Feeney said. “Just a huge prop to our kids to be able to focus up and get that done.”