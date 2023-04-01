The Maxwell/St. Pat’s baseball team had plenty to be happy about last season.

The program, in just its second season, earned its first wins. MSP even had a game where one of its players, Andrew Brosius, recorded nine RBI to tie a state record.

As Maxwell/St. Pat’s enters its third season with a new head coach, the team hopes to build upon the foundation that was built over the last two years.

“We got pretty much everybody back, which is nice,” Maxwell/St. Pat’s coach Bryce Byrn said. “So we’re pretty experienced.”

Maxwell/St. Pat’s has 16 returning players and three new faces. Byrn said two of the new players have never played baseball, and the third is transferring back to Maxwell.

Byrn is a St. Pat’s graduate and FNBO Nationals alumni who now teaches at Maxwell and is an assistant football coach for the Wildcats. Byrn said he knows the St. Pat’s players from his time with the Irish and he knows the Maxwell players from being a teacher there, so the transition to a new coach shouldn’t be too difficult for the players.

“(It’s a matter of) getting to know my coaching philosophy,” Byrn said. “Each coach has a specialty that they like to focus on. It’s a matter of getting done what needs to get done.”

The goal of the season is simple: Just continue building. Maxwell/St. Pat’s still has to play catch up to the other programs in the state that have had baseball teams for years now.

The program went from no wins in its inaugural season to three wins last year. This year, Maxwell/St. Pat’s is hoping to keep increasing that number of wins.

“Keep progressing forward and not take a step back,” Byrn said. “I think it will be easy to do with so many guys coming back.”

One thing Byrn has preached since taking over was mastering the fundamentals. He wants to see Maxwell/St. Pat’s limit the mental mistakes and control the things they can control.

“Baserunning, fielding, catching,” he said. “No mental mistakes on the base paths. Being efficient and effective through all seven innings.”

Byrn also said to expect a lot of small ball, especially when it comes to bunting. Bryn said he’s looking at every batter in the lineup to know how to lay down a bunt if necessary.

“Bunting is a big part of the game, so we’ve been working on that,” he said.

The season starts on April 3 with a doubleheader on the road at Genoa. Byrn said the weather has been nice enough for the team to get full practices in.

He also said the coaches are looking to move players around to help better suit the team, so right now, nothing is set in stone.

“We got a few guys we’re looking at, there’s a few open positions,” Byrn said. “I told the guys it’s still a battle from the coaches’ perspective.”