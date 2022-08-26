Maxwell volleyball wants to build wins, program culture this season

MAXWELL — The Wildcats volleyball team has a notable set of goals it wants to reach this year, both for in-game performances and just overall for regular season and beyond.

Near the top of the list is ending its conference losing streak.

Maxwell has not won a game in the RPAC in six years. The Wildcats are determined to not extend it to seven.

“It’s time,” Wildcats coach Lori Mau said, “but there’s a lot of good teams in the conference. It’s not going to be an easy thing but we just have to keep working.”

Maxwell is hoping it not only has the players and the chemistry to improve from last year’s 6-23 record, but also turn the corner as a program.

The Wildcats, who graduated four seniors off last year’s team, have not had a winning season since 2017 when the program posted a 15-13 mark.

“I just want he team to have a better culture and just a winning mindset,” said junior middle blocker Jocelyn Cheek. “I just want the team to go into every game thinking we can win.”

Setter Mataya Stubbs is the Wildcats lone senior, and Cheek is among the three juniors on a roster that is dominated by youth overall.

“(Stubbs) has always done a great job of leading by example,” Mau said. “She is the kid who is going to work the hardest in practice and give it all her effort all the time. That is a great thing to have in a lone senior and that’s what we want (the underclassmen) to see. She is working hard at becoming that vocal leader too.”

Besides being a younger team, there is at least one other noticeable difference with this year’s Wildcats’ squad compared to last season.

“Our team is a lot bigger than last year,” Cheek said.

The 6-foot-1 player was asked if she meant numbers-wise.

“No,” she answered. “We’re taller than we were last year.”

Mau then confirmed her player’s assessment. She said the vast majority of the Wildcats roster was 5-5 or under.

“We’re a little more even (sized) across (the roster) this year,” Mau said.

Stubbs said the team carries good chemistry into the season as well.

“We more of a family. We all bond together,” she said.

As for on-court performance, Mau said the Wildcats are still working on what will be the characteristic of this year’s team.

“I know what I want our strength to be (this year), Mau said. “It’s not quite there yet, but I think we are a much quicker team. I think we will have that speed and more mobility than we’ve had in the past.

“I have always pushed that defense is our biggest priority and I want that to be something that we key on every year,” she said. “I hope that’s our strength by the end of the season as we work our way through (the schedule).”