The annual May Day 4 Grady softball tournament raises funds for children with cancer.

Grady Simants died on April 21, 2022, following his battle with childhood cancer at the age of 14. His dad, Bill Simants, and Jordan Vigil, family friend, host a softball tournament and donate the proceeds to help with expenses for children with cancer.

This year, the funds are going to Boone Tederman, of Gothenburg, a 15-year-old freshman who was diagnosed with Leukemia on April 15.

His parents, Lindsey and Marc Tederman, said Boone loves sports and plays football, basketball, runs track and plays baseball.

“Boone has a tough road ahead, but he and his family are positive,” Simants said in a text message.

He has been receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital in Omaha and staying at the Rainbow House, a place for families who need care since beginning his rigorous treatment plan, Simants said.

This year's tournament took place on June 3-4 in Hastings with more than 20 teams from across the state participating. Simants said the total proceeds generally come in at about $2,000 each year with many teams foregoing their prize money to donate back to the cause.

Thin Air out of Colorado won the Gold bracket, Back Door Sliders won the Silver bracket and Prairie View Landscaping won the Bronze bracket at the tournament.