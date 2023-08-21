The McCook Community College Career Services department will host a job fair Aug. 30 to connect area businesses with prospective employees.

The event, which is open to the public, will be from 10 a.m. to noon on the main campus walkway north of von Riesen Library.

Participants are encouraged to take résumés with them. At their discretion, employers may choose to interview candidates on site.

Businesses can register for a booth at joinhandshake.com. More information about the event is available through Jacob Brandl, area career coach at brandlj@mpcc.edu or 308-345-8128.

“We currently have 17 employers which is a very high number for us here in McCook so it should be a great day,” said Brandl.

The list of employers who have registered so far include:

Capital Care Staffing – Nursing.

Chase Co. Community Hospital.

Community Hospital.

Five Nines.

Frenchman Valley Coop.

Hands of Heartland.

Levander’s.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank.

McCook Public Schools.

Nebraska Dept. of Health & Human Services – Operations.

Nebraska Dept. of Labor.

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation.

Proteus Inc.

STAT Staffing.

United States Marines.

Valley Hope Association.

Western Cooperative Company.

The event also includes MCC organization booths offering information about their group and activities and membership opportunities for students as well as community partnership networking.