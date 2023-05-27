Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition week begins June 4 with the finals on June 10.

Local titleholders will converge on North Platte over three nights of competition with preliminaries on Thursday and Friday. There are 13 titleholders that hope to earn the attention of the judges.

The six judges come from varying backgrounds and will be tasked with selecting the 2023 Miss Nebraska.

Byron Jensen, Ph. D, is a Professor Emeritus in music from Hastings College. He retired in 2022 after nearly 45 years of teaching, ranging from elementary schools to higher education.

He continues to live a life full of music as an educator, performer, conductor and composer. In May 2023, he retired as conductor/artistic director of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra after leading that organization for 20 seasons.

As Miss West Virginia 1981, Candy Cohen Reid used her Miss America scholarship earnings toward a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance education from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in human development and learning from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She served on the faculty at Shenandoah University as the tap instructor for the dance department for 10 years.

Mark Hinson currently serves as co-executive director for the Miss Colorado Scholarship Organization, and is an officer on the Board of Directors for Horizon’s North Credit Union. Hinson, now retired, worked 37 years in human resource management, with the last 23 of those years in public education. He has presented workshops and training programs at national conferences around the country.

Julie Koenig has been involved with the Miss America Organization since 1998. A Top 10 finalist in Miss North Carolina 1999, Koenig held three local titles in North Carolina from 1998-2000. She continued to serve the Miss America Organization as a local executive director in North Carolina from 2010-13 and in Texas from 2015-19. She now serves as a field director for the Miss Texas Organization and is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Miss Texas Scholarship Foundation.

Koenig has an extensive background in competitive dance and gymnastics. After college, she danced professionally in the NBA as a member of the 1999 Charlotte Hornets’ Honeybees, as well as the 2002 New Jersey Nets Power n’ Motion Dance Team. She was also a principal performer in the Walt Disney film “Eddie” where she appeared alongside Whoopi Goldberg as a Knicks City Dancer. A former member of the Screen Actors Guild, Koenig has appeared in numerous television shows on NBC including “Ed,”, “Third Watch” and “Law & Order SVU.”

Paul Fogarty is a certified meeting professional and a former chapter president with Meeting Professionals International. He recently retired after 32 years at the New Jersey Department of Education, where he worked in the Office of Special Education and served as coordinator of professional development. He also served concurrently as an adjunct professor at Temple University for 12 years.

Fogarty has been a Miss America volunteer for 46 years. He served as a local executive director in North Carolina and Massachusetts.

Molly McGrath Colucci studied economics and graduated magna cum laude with honors from New York University’s undergraduate program and the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s graduate program. As Miss Nebraska 2006, she traveled the state promoting her platform of economic empowerment. She had a wonderful time serving as Miss Nebraska and won her fitness preliminary at Miss America.

Post college, she pursued a career in economics and finance in Nebraska and New York, including work at the Federal Reserve Bank, Grameen America, US Bank, Trilogy Advisors and Bridgewater Associates.

McGrath recently worked in operations and compliance at a defense and aerospace supplier in the New York City metropolitan area, where she supported executive leadership in corporate development, strategic planning and implementation. Her work there earned her The Executive Choice Award.