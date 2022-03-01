Mel McNea withdraws from state senate race on deadline for primary elections

As election races on Lincoln County ballots took their final shape Tuesday, the most notable development involved a primary race that shrank instead of growing.

Mel McNea, who was first to declare for the Legislative District 42 contest last June, announced his withdrawal after the unexpected appointment and candidacy of new state Sen. Mike Jacobson.

His decision left Jacobson, Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns and Brenda Fourtner in the race for the seat previously held by term-limited Sen. Mike Groene, who resigned effective Feb. 21.

Besides its longtime Lincoln County base, District 42 now also includes Hooker, McPherson, Logan and Thomas counties and northern and eastern Perkins County.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Jacobson Feb. 23, and the NebraskaLand Bank president and CEO filed for a full four-year term Thursday at Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office.

McNea, who retired at the end of 2021 as Great Plains Health’s CEO, said after Ricketts appointed Jacobson — McNea’s longtime friend — that he and his wife, Michelle, “have a lot of hard decisions to make in the coming days.”

Their thought process culminated in a Tuesday press release.

“I’m proud to offer my support to my friend and mentor Mike Jacobson in his campaign for (the) Legislature,” McNea said.

“Mike will be (a) strong and effective conservative voice for families in our district. I know he shares in the principles of limited government, Nebraska values and efficient use of taxpayer dollars.”

McNea had announced his District 42 candidacy not long after revealing his plans to step down as leader of North Platte’s hospital after more than a decade.

“I’ll forever be grateful for all of the conversations, connections and support I’ve gotten from District 42 over the last six months,” he said in his press release.

Bruns, the County Board’s current chairman, said Tuesday he respects McNea’s decision to withdraw but will keep it a three-candidate race himself.

“I’m slightly disappointed in the outcome” that led to Jacobson’s appointment, said Bruns, who also interviewed with Ricketts — as did McNea and Fourtner — for the chance to finish Groene’s term.

“It doesn’t change what I’m going to do. It’s forward march, and I’m going to continue working hard every day to earn the trust, respect and vote of the people of District 42.

“Because, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who the people in Lincoln think should represent us. It’s who the people in west central Nebraska want to represent us.”

The district’s top two vote-getters in the May 10 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Jacobson, meanwhile, will serve as senator through the rest of 2022.

West central Nebraska’s other legislative primary will be in District 44, where Edward Dunn, superintendent of the city of Grant, will face Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner.

She farms in Dawson County with her husband, Greg, a former director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and U.S. undersecretary of agriculture for marketing and regulatory programs from 2017 to 2021.

Both Dunn and Ibach will appear on May’s District 44 primary ballot but also advance to November’s general election. The winner will replace term-limited Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango.

Besides the now three-way District 42 contest, North Platte voters May 10 will be asked to help winnow fields in the following races:

» Democrats will choose either David Else of rural Overton or Daniel Wik of Norfolk to face eight-term Republican Adrian Smith of Gering in the 3rd Congressional District race.

» Both major parties now have contested primaries in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Roy Harris of Linwood joined the Democratic race Monday against Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue. Republican voters face a nine-candidate gubernatorial primary field.

» GOP voters also will nominate candidates for Nebraska’s separately elected offices of secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general and state auditor.

Two Republicans are running for each office except secretary of state, where incumbent Bob Evnen faces two GOP opponents.

» The area’s races for the State Board of Education, the Nebraska Public Service Commission and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents have three candidates apiece. One will be eliminated from each contest in May’s primary.

» Republican voters in Lincoln County’s Commissioner District 2 will choose between one-term incumbent Kent Weems of rural Stapleton, Todd Roe of Brady and final-day entrant David Huebner of rural North Platte.

The GOP winner will be unopposed in November’s general election unless someone not running in May petitions onto the fall ballot. No one filed for District 2’s primaries in the other recognized parties.

» North Platte school board patrons will advance two candidates apiece from a three-person field in Ward 1 and a four-candidate lineup in Ward 3.

The Ward 2 race, where board Vice President Jo Ann Lundgreen is opposed by Thomas Hagert II, won’t appear on the ballot until the fall election.

» The seven candidates for four open North Platte City Council seats likewise won’t be on the primary ballot. City voters, however, will narrow the lone North Platte Airport Authority race from three to two candidates.

