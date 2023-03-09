Menards is collecting food donations throughout March.

“We do it every year as a way to give back to the community,” said Austin Dye, who is second assistant general manager at Menards in North Platte.

There is a large collection box by the main office just south of the registers, Dye said. The food is being donated to Salvation Army for those in need.

The food drive is also taking place at Menards stores all over the country.

“We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity while lending a helping hand to the community,” Menards spokesperson Jeff Abbott said in a press release.

Menards' grocery department offers non-perishable food items that can be donated to the food pantries. People can also bring in items to donate, Dye said.