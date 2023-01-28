Meet Mercedes Benz and Bentley - available for Adoption through Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue! ?? These two sweet... View on PetFinder
Mercedes & Bentley
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Burlington Boulevard at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, where the body of a 20-year-old was found in an alley.
"We've all heard in court today how your choices have impacted her for the rest of her life, what she described in her words as a life sentence," the judge said.
The dedication of House No. 63 capped Habitat’s three-year, nine-house project on a full block north of Buffalo School and fronting Cody, West 17th Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue.
Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program.
"If police officers, firefighters and other first responders aren’t safe on the job, how can our community have confidence when they seek help in emergency situations?" Angela Sands said.
Authorities arrested Cali Heikes, 25, of Winside, on Sunday. No charges were filed by Wednesday.
California man arrested after search on I-80 in Nebraska turned up about 300 ecstasy pills, deputy says
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says a search of his SUV turned up more than a pound of marijuana and two vacuum sealed bags containing the pills.
Billboards have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week.
The jury will be out for a while on Matt Rhule’s NU staff, but the coaches are making it extra tough for Husker fans to be cynical. That's because they're showing that they care about their job and where they’re doing it, writes Tom Shatel.
A Sutherland man was arraigned on burglary charges, and a North Platte man received two years probation on weapons and drug charges in Lincoln County District Court Monday.