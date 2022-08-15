 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Plains Board of Governors to meet Wednesday

  • 0

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors on Wednesday will consider purchases of a 3D simulation projection system and an ambulance box simulator, both from sole source bidder Echo Healthcare.

The 3D simulation projection system cost is $103,495 and the ambulance box simulator is $290,000. Both systems will be installed in the new Health and Science Center expansion under construction on the North Platte Community College South Campus.

The board will consider approving:

  • Publication of the proposed budget that will be presented at a public hearing Sept. 14.
  • The Shield Student Pep Band Club.
  • Approve bills for July totaling $1,753,123.15. No board members received payments for the month of July.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Room 135 of the McDonald-Belton Building on South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News