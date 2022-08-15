Mid-Plains Board of Governors to meet Wednesday

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors on Wednesday will consider purchases of a 3D simulation projection system and an ambulance box simulator, both from sole source bidder Echo Healthcare.

The 3D simulation projection system cost is $103,495 and the ambulance box simulator is $290,000. Both systems will be installed in the new Health and Science Center expansion under construction on the North Platte Community College South Campus.

The board will consider approving:

Publication of the proposed budget that will be presented at a public hearing Sept. 14.

The Shield Student Pep Band Club.

Approve bills for July totaling $1,753,123.15. No board members received payments for the month of July.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Room 135 of the McDonald-Belton Building on South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.