Mid-Plains Community College head rodeo coach life-flighted to Kearney for head injury
alert top story

Mid-Plains Community College head rodeo coach life-flighted to Kearney for head injury

Mid-Plains Community College head rodeo coach Garrett Nokes sustained a head injury from a horse after returning to his home after rodeo practice on the evening of Jan. 28, according to a press release from MPCC.

Nokes was taken to the McCook Community Hospital and then life flighted to Kearney where he underwent surgery to treat his head injury.

Nokes is continuing his recovery in Kearney. He was moved to acute rehab yesterday.

“Garrett is a great ambassador for MPCC and the Rodeo Team,” said MPCC President Ryan Purdy. “We ask that everyone continue to keep the Nokes family in their thoughts and prayers during this time.”

