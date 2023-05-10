Try It Out Thursday in Ogallala

The Try It Out Thursday summer youth program returns next month to the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus.

The one-day classes will begin June 8 and continue through July 27. They include:

Kayak the Pond.

Festive Feeder.

Paint and Plant.

Ready, Set, Roll!

Fun with Tangrams.

American Pride.

Friendship Fun.

Golfing Basics.

Discover Scuba.

Beginning Cake Decorating.

Disc Drop.

Clay for Kids.

Yeast Bread Dough Sculpting.

Details about each of the classes, including dates, times, age limits and cost can be found online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling the campus at 308-284-9830 or by emailing ogallala@mpcc.edu.

Summer youth program in Imperial

The Mid-Plains Community College Imperial Campus will start up its summer youth program next month.

The program provides children with the opportunity to learn and explore everything from cake decorating, outdoor cooking and water rockets to world cultures, entrepreneurship and augmented reality.

The classes will begin June 7 and continue through July 19. They include:

Cupcake Designs.

Self-Defense for Women.

Fairy Garden.

Ready, Set, Go!

Cast Iron and Campfires.

Sunflowers.

zSpace.

American Pride.

Business for Youth.

Art Around the World.

Made From Scratch with Kelsey.

Details about each of the classes, including dates, times, age limits and cost can be found online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling the campus at 308-882-5972 or emailing imperial@mpcc.edu.