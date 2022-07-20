 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miller anniversary

The family of Dennis and Sara Miller are hosting a celebration for their 50th wedding anniversary. Come out from 3 to 6 p.m. July 30, 2022, to The Old Depot Vineyard and Winery, 33651 E. Banner Road, Brady.

