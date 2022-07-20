The family of Dennis and Sara Miller are hosting a celebration for their 50th wedding anniversary. Come out from 3 to 6 p.m. July 30, 2022, to The Old Depot Vineyard and Winery, 33651 E. Banner Road, Brady.
Miller anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
After revisions to the 2020 law take effect next week, nearly 60% of all North Platte homes could benefit from microTIF if their owners wished, according to a Telegraph analysis.
A Hastings family proposing new horsetrack-casino combinations in North Platte and Gering has lost its primary partner in proposing both.
Authorities recovered the body of a missing kayaker, a 48-year-old woman — early Monday.
The Lincoln Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West E Street with complaint of a disturbance. Upon arrival, 22-year-old Xavier Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.
Mike Works, co-owner of Rev Development, said the Candlewood side is an extended stay hotel, while the Avid side is similar to a Holiday Inn Express.
Those larger checks may not be the best news for retirees.
OVERTON — A 19-year-old Iowan was killed as the result of being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover accident on I-80 near between Lexington and Overton during the evening of Tuesday, July 19.
Kevin German's murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Chase County, but his lawyer is seeking a change of venue. In Lincoln County, the murder trial of William Stanback has been delayed.
The sale of land to the North Platte Chamber's proposed housing plan sparked debate Tuesday night at City Council before a 5-2 approval.
William "Billy" Hall, a former paraeducator at Goodrich Middle School who was preparing to teach there this fall, died after the car he was riding in rolled into a creek southwest of Sterling.