?? MEET MINNIE! ?? Available for Adoption through Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue. (Read full bio for how to... View on PetFinder
Minnie
Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left as North Platte upset Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside 21-17 on Friday in North Platte.
"To die at 20 years old, 21, 22 years old — it's too young to die," one neighbor said. "It's not right."
In the Sept. 12 filing, Richard Markiewicz is seeking damages for lost wages and has asked for retractions of statements made by administration.
Gray Television says Standiford violated company policy because "news personnel are not permitted, at any time and regardless of beliefs, to actively engage in any political activity for any candidate, party or ballot initiative."
A 35-year-old Bennington woman who was 22 weeks pregnant died after she was struck by an SUV near the UNO campus.
"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," said LPD Assistant Chief Michen Morrow.
Two people were found dead in Bennington in what officials described as a murder-suicide.
Officer Jon Alstrom and K9 Bane were headed to a multi-agency drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus. The cruiser is a total loss.
Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini — nephew of former Husker coach Bo Pelini — reportedly died Sunday night as a result of a car accident in Indiana.
The fire near Halsey, which had grown to more than 15,000 acres Sunday night, destroyed most of the Nebraska State 4-H camp.