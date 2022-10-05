MONA presents 'Beyond the Lens' featuring 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'

The Museum of Nebraska Art, in partnership with the World Theatre, is presenting a selection of films with cultural, aesthetic or historical significance. At the center of each screening is the Museum’s mission to be a platform for the arts, bring people together and encourage critical and meaningful engagement, according to a press release from the museum.

The second movie in the series is "The Grand Budapest Hotel," directed by Wes Anderson. This movie, with its highly decorative settings and iconic stylization, recounts the adventures of M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes), a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel, and Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori), the lobby boy who becomes his most trusted friend. The story involves the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting and the battle for an enormous family fortune — all against the backdrop of a suddenly and dramatically changing continent.

Following the film, guests are invited to join a post film chat with University of Nebraska at Kearney Associate Professor Seth Long in the World Theatre lounge. Movie snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

The screening starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the World Theater, 2318 Central Ave., Kearney. Admission is free and open to the public, with donations being accepted. The movie is rated R for language, some sexual content and violence.