North Platte Critter Swaps are starting up again on March 18. They are planned for the third Saturday of each month through October at Harvest Park, just south of Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St.

Spring swaps will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Jean Tobiasson, leader of Lincoln County 4-H Poultry Club, which sponsors the events. Times will change during summer, so people should watch for announcements.

There is no charge to participate, and “It’s fun just to go and walk through.”

Owners can sell or trade their animals and the swap is “sort of like a farmers market for your livestock,” Tobiasson said.

The swaps are conducted under the direction of Nebraska Department of Agriculture, state veterinarian’s office. Representatives of the office attend the swaps.

The swaps have been taking place since 2014 and are for animals that are not sold at the sale barn.

“We have seen snakes, an iguana, pet mice, turtles, miniature sheep.” Pony breeds and goats can come, too. “We’ve even had a miniature camel,” Tobiasson said.

All hooved animals must have been inspected by a veterinarian within 30 days prior to the swap, and animals will not be admitted if they are showing signs or symptoms of illness. Each participant uses a form to record information about their sales. Tobiasson keeps copies of the inspections and sales records, for five years, as per state regulations.

For more information, contact Tobiasson at 308-539-2006.