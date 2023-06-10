Happy Gilmore(1996, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald Comedy Central, 7 p.m.
Predators(2010, Science fiction) Adrien Brody, Topher Grace BBC America, 7 p.m.
Son-in-Law(1993, Comedy) Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino CMT, 7:30 p.m.
When the Bough Breaks(2016, Drama) Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall VH1, 7:30 p.m.
Avatar(2009, Science fiction) Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana FX, 8 p.m.
Bad Boys(1995, Action) Martin Lawrence, Will Smith USA, 8 p.m.
Hotel Transylvania(2012, Children) Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg Nick, 8 p.m.
The Bourne Legacy(2012, Action) Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz Bravo, 8 p.m.
Enough(2002, Suspense) Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell VH1, 10 p.m.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith(2005, Action) Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Bravo, 11 p.m.
Bumblebee(2018, Action) Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena FX, 11:30 p.m.