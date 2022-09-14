MPCC approves budget for 2022-23 fiscal year

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors unanimously approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and property tax request as presented at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The property tax request will rise by 9.3% to almost $16.95 million, resulting in a 5% increase in its tax rate to 7.8 cents per $100 of taxable value.

The 18-county system's total spending for all funds would be nearly $68.38 million, 8.1% higher than in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Mike Steele, vice president of Administrative Services, explained legislation passed in April — LB 873 —provides a refundable income tax credit in relation to the property taxes paid to community colleges to be phased in until 2027.

“The estimated income tax credit will be approximately 20% for 2022, nearly 40% for 2023 and is anticipated to reach approximately 67% by 2027,” Steele said. “That means for every dollar paid in property taxes toward a Nebraska Community College, a taxpayer could receive an approximate income tax credit of 20 cents for 2022 and 40 cents for 2023 with additional increases in credits through 2027.”

Non one spoke at a pair of required public hearings for the budget at 6:30 p.m.

In other business:

The Board approved the increase of the base limitation by one percent, carrying forward to 2023-24 the unused budget authority of $6,410,959 from 2022-23 and preceding fiscal years.

The board approved the bid of $165,728 from ScoreVision for digital scoreboards for North Platte Community College.

The board approved the addition of men’s and women’s golf teams in North Platte.