Andy Gibbons will teach a class about basic household electrical wiring March 16 to April 6 at the MidPlains Community College Broken Bow campus.

Sessions will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays, the college said in a press release.

Gibbons is an electrician and the owner of Gibbons Electric in Ansley.

His class will teach people about basic home electricity — including parts of electrical circuits, tools and their uses and how to safely install and troubleshoot various components.

The class fee is $35.

Those interested in attending are asked to sign up ahead of time at bceregister.mpcc.edu or by calling the campus at 308-872-5259.

MPCC announces free fitness and running class

The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow campus will offer a free class about fitness and running.

“Fitness and Running: The Way to Wellness with The Help of Planning and Injury Prevention” is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 14.

Representatives from Pearson Physical Therapy in Broken Bow will lead the instruction. Participants will come away with a general knowledge of how to increase their activity levels in a safe manner and within their comfort zones.

Common fitness programs, possible start-up injuries and methods for improving fitness effectively and efficiently will all be addressed.

To register go to bceregister.mpcc.edu or call 308-872-5259.