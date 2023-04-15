Things continue to look grim, from a soil moisture standpoint, for most of Nebraska. That is at a time when farmers are typically preparing to start planting corn.

The drought monitor map released by University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday places the southwest third of Lincoln County in extreme drought and the rest of the county, along with much of the rest of the state, in the severe drought category.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for the area around North Platte, the best chances for showers over the next week were Friday night and Saturday. There is also a chance of showers next Wednesday night and Thursday. Breezy conditions will prevail through the week, continuing the pattern of soil drying.