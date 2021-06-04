Mullen resident that won 'Forged in Fire' episode to be at Prairie Art Center event

Chris O’Brien is a cattle rancher, a bladesmith and also an unlikely reality TV star.
The Mullen resident was the top individual among four competitors on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” in an episode that aired May 19. O’Brien captured the $10,000 prize for his performance in designing and crafting two Ginunting swords, which are marked by the tip of the weapon being curved downward.
The Ginunting is also the official sword of the Philippine Marines.
“Watching the show is what got me started (in bladesmithing),” the 43-year-old said during a telephone interview earlier this week. “Just watching (the show) and then being able to compete on it and win, it’s pretty cool.”
O’Brien is the second area individual in a little over a year to take the top honor on the show.
Valentine resident Peyton Ramm won in an episode that aired Jan 22, 2020.
“I didn’t know him before the show,” O’Brien said of Ramm. “I saw him on it and thought, ‘I’ve got to get to know that guy.’
“I didn’t know there was anyone else around who made knives,” O’Brien said. “I reached out and he invited me to come up and see his shop. We’ve been friends since.”
O’Brien and Ramm will be among the artists participating in the Fire on the Prairie event June 12 at the Prairie Arts Center.
O’Brien has been a bladesmith for four years, an activity he decided to try himself as a fan of the “Forged in Fire” show. He had a creative background and received an art scholarship to Chadron State College. He created pottery over the following years, but it was more of a hobby and to make gifts for friends and family.
O’Brien watched You Tube videos and reached out on Facebook pages to get information on bladesmithing — the act of forging steel into knives through the use of fire.
A lot of it was trial-and-error as well.
“The learning curve is really steep to start with,” O’Brien said. “But you kind of hit a plateau and it is just the tiny little details that you’ve got to figure out. But it’s really hard to get (the details) down.
“It was about 2½ years in before I felt I could start selling on a regular basis and be confident that (the products) were good quality.”
O’Brien also made a lot of his tools due to their price, including a belt grinder and a hydraulic press. He used his winnings from the show to order a power hammer that costs around $10,000.
“My wife told me I needed to do something fun with the money,” O’Brien said, “so I ordered the power hammer.”
It is another asset for his side business, Mill Iron Forge, where he focuses on custom knife orders.
“If somebody wanted to order a sword, I’d be willing to give it a try,” O’Brien said. “I like a good challenge. I just did a dagger for a guy here the other day and had never done one before. It was a challenge for sure.”
O’Brien decided to test his skills on “Forged on Fire” in February 2020 as he responded to an online casting call.
He heard back and did some preliminary interviews, but things then went quiet with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was contacted again this February and told he would be casted in a show.
The first two rounds of the show took place in a studio in Connecticut over two days in early March.
The two finalists then returned home for four days to build the two Ginunting swords.
They returned to the studio for the last round.
He said the first round was perhaps the most stressful when the four contestants had to make a Damascus san mai blade — basically one made from a decorative but durable steel.
“You’re using tools you’re not used to, you have cameramen running around you and three judges watching everything you do,” O’Brien said. “And you have three hours to do (the project).”
“I felt pretty confident in my ability (going into the contest), but you never know what kind of challenge they are going to give you on the show,” O’Brien said. “They have come up with some crazy off-the-wall stuff that you’ve never heard of before.”
O’Brien said the experience has just added another level of his confidence in bladesmithing. He is an apprentice in the American Bladesmith Society and next year will be eligible to test to be a journeyman bladesmith and then potentially after than earn the title of master smith.
“(The show) helped me validate myself that I am actually good at (bladesmithing),” O’Brien said. “I just want to continue to create knives that are both beautiful but also still usable.”