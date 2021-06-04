Mullen resident that won 'Forged in Fire' episode to be at Prairie Art Center event

“If somebody wanted to order a sword, I’d be willing to give it a try,” O’Brien said. “I like a good challenge. I just did a dagger for a guy here the other day and had never done one before. It was a challenge for sure.”

O’Brien decided to test his skills on “Forged on Fire” in February 2020 as he responded to an online casting call.

He heard back and did some preliminary interviews, but things then went quiet with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was contacted again this February and told he would be casted in a show.

The first two rounds of the show took place in a studio in Connecticut over two days in early March.

The two finalists then returned home for four days to build the two Ginunting swords.

They returned to the studio for the last round.

He said the first round was perhaps the most stressful when the four contestants had to make a Damascus san mai blade — basically one made from a decorative but durable steel.

“You’re using tools you’re not used to, you have cameramen running around you and three judges watching everything you do,” O’Brien said. “And you have three hours to do (the project).”