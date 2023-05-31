N.P. CASH GRAIN May 31, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cash grain price being paid by North Platte area elevators as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday:Corn — $6.49 New Crop — $5.00Wheat — $7.25 New Crop — $7.20Soybeans — $12.09 New Crop — $10.88 0 Comments Tags Agriculture The Economy Trade Botany Food Beauty Products Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular North Platte entrepreneur Camille Burk driven by desire to help others stay healthy “I love spending time with my children, who are my biggest love,” Burk said. “Jayla is 17, I can’t believe she’s 17; Jaycee is 14 and Jemma is 9.” Sponsored Modular construction offers homebuyers affordability and high quality Content by BonnaVilla Homes. Modular construction offers prospective homebuyers high-quality, affordable and energy efficient housing options. North Platte man arrested after leaving wallet at crime scene A trooper located multiple items in the truck belonging to the driver. The next morning, the business owner for the truck found a wallet, matc… Meet the judges who will select 2023 Miss Nebraska in June The six judges come from varying backgrounds and will be tasked with selecting the 2023 Miss Nebraska. Former South Platte High School employee sentenced to 20 to 35 years in prison Joel Foster, 39, was found guilty of first degree sexual assault of a child and sentenced Thursday in Deuel County District Court.