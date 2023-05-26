N.P. CASH GRAIN May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 Updated 29 min ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cash grain price being paid by North Platte area elevators as of 3 p.m. on Thursday:Corn — $6.47Wheat — $7.52Soybeans — $12.48New Crop — $4.95New Crop — $7.43New Crop — $11.20 0 Comments Tags Agriculture The Economy Trade Botany Food Beauty Products Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular North Platte entrepreneur Camille Burk driven by desire to help others stay healthy “I love spending time with my children, who are my biggest love,” Burk said. “Jayla is 17, I can’t believe she’s 17; Jaycee is 14 and Jemma is 9.” Sponsored Modular construction offers homebuyers affordability and high quality Content by BonnaVilla Homes. Modular construction offers prospective homebuyers high-quality, affordable and energy efficient housing options. St. Pat's Jaxon Knisley breaks state record and state meet record in 110 hurdles To say Jaxon Knisley crushed the 110-meter hurdle finals on Saturday at the Class D state meet would be an understatement. North Platte man arrested after leaving wallet at crime scene A trooper located multiple items in the truck belonging to the driver. The next morning, the business owner for the truck found a wallet, matc… Bison calf in Yellowstone killed after man handles it A visitor at Yellowstone National Park disturbed a bison calf that was struggling in the Lamar River, resulting in the decision by park ranger…