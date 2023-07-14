N.P. CASH GRAIN Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cash grain price being paid by North Platte area elevators as of 3 p.m. on Thursday:Corn — $5.38New Crop —$4.70Wheat — $7.46New Crop — $7.00Soybeans — $14.29New Crop — $12.89 0 Comments Tags Agriculture The Economy Botany Food Beauty Products Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Motorcyclist dies following collision with brother in South Omaha A 22-year-old Iowa man died early Sunday after the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended a motorcycle driven by his brother on a South Omaha street. North Platte man sentenced for domestic abuse He resisted arrest and an officer performed an armbar takedown to gain control and put him in handcuffs. As new terminal plans develop, Lee Bird Field gets EAS bids from SkyWest, Alaska carrier Incumbent SkyWest would keep flying 14 flights a week between North Platte and Denver, while Ravn Alaska hopes for federal Essential Air Servi… Fancy cars and contraptions come out at the Platte River Cruise He went off and burned out his tires. All of a sudden, a loud bang, combined with flying rubber and a cloud of smoke ended his run. His engine… Omahan slain in Regency home; alleged culprit shot, killed by police after chase into Iowa Michael Briggs, 42, was being pursued as a person of interest in the killing of Steven Greg Donsbach and in a domestic assault report from a s…