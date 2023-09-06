Registration for the National Avocado Launching Championship has closed, and Visit North Platte has announced that 22 teams will be competing for cash prizes and bragging rights.

The competition begins at 10:20 a.m. Saturday at the Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive in North Platte.

Teams of up to three will compete to score the most points by launching avocados at targets using slingshots, water balloon launchers, resistance bands — basically, any launcher that is human-powered, Visit North Platte said in a press release.

This is a competition of precision, beginning with two rounds of pool play and finishing with the top 16 teams competing using a single elimination bracket.

Teams will be launching at upside down cattle tanks with point values written on the bottom, varying by difficulty of the shot.

Prize money will be awarded to the last four remaining teams. First place team will receive $3,500, second place will receive $2,000 and third and fourth will receive $750 per team.

There is no admission charge for spectators, and everyone is welcome. Nebraskaland Days will be running a cash bar, and Bunkhouse Creations will be on site selling concessions.

Come out between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to support the North Platte Area Children’s Museum at their “Decorate your Avocado” fundraiser.

For more information, go to avocadolaunching.com or facebook.com/nationalavocadolaunchingchampionship.

Questions can be directed to Visit North Platte at 308-532-4729 or info@visitnorthplatte.com.