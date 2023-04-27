Crop, livestock and dairy judging teams from Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis earned awards at a competition in Modesto, California, on April 12-15.

The crops judging team earned the first place overall team award. NCTA’s livestock judging team placed fifth overall and the dairy judging team earned third and fourth overall placements. Several NCTA students also earned individual awards.

The annual competition organized by North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture brings together students from across the country.

"I'm very proud of the students and what they have accomplished this year,” said Brad Ramsdale, associate professor of agronomy at NCTA. He and Associate Professor of Animal Science Doug Smith coach the teams.

“We tell prospective students that we have the country's best agronomy program,” said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen, and this “proves that claim.”

“Kudos to all our animal science and agronomy students for their success," he said.

Last year NCTA, which is part of the University of Nebraska system, hosted the competition in Curtis.

This year the trip “provided a great opportunity to learn about the unique agricultural production in California,” Ramsdale said. That included dairy, fruit, nut and hay production.

“Thank you to Modesto Junior College for hosting NACTA and the great events — 3,329 miles, but priceless learning opportunities!,” Smith said.

Modesto is a two-year college in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, between Yosemite National Park and San Francisco on the Pacific Coast. The region produces over 250 crops valued at $17 billion annually, providing an estimated 25 percent of the nation's food supply.

NCTA team and individual placings were:

Crops judging

Team awards — first overall team; first in plant/seed ID and lab practical; second in knowledge; third in math.

Codi LaBorde of Milliken, Colorado — first overall Individual; first in plant/seed ID; second in lab practical; and fourth in knowledge exam.

Gavin Tremblay of Hoxie, Kansas — fourth place overall individual; first in lab practical; and tied for second in plant/seed ID.

Garrett Thielen of Dorrance, Kansas — tied for second in plant/seed ID, third in lab practical and earned seventh overall individual.

Nolan Buss of Stockton, Kansas — eighth overall individual; sixth in lab practical; and third in the knowledge exam.

Livestock judging

Team awards — fifth overall team; fifth in swine, sheep, beef cattle and reasons; and sixth in goats.

Livestock management

Third overall team award.

Dairy judging

Third and fourth overall team awards.

Taylor Wilson of Hastings — sixth overall individual and second in placings.

Jozlyn Anderson of Plainview — seventh individual and fifth in placings.

Haley Robb of Doniphan — 10th in reasons.

Emma Harms of Sterling — ninth in reasons.