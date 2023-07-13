Larry Gossen, dean of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, has been honored by the Nebraska Agricultural Educators Association for 45 years of service in agricultural education.

“I have never questioned my career choice from the first day I entered the classroom in Longton Kansas,” said Gossen. That is where he began his career after he graduated from Kansas State University in 1977. His Bachelor of Science degree is in agricultural education.

Gossen spent the next 24 years teaching agriculture at Elk Valley High School in Longton and Neodesha High School, both in southeast Kansas.

When an opportunity to move to the Kansas State Department of Education became available, he accepted a position as state supervisor for agricultural education and state FFA advisor. He served in that position for four years.

Along the way, Gossen also received Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from KSU. His M.S. is in agricultural education and Ph.D. is in curriculum and instruction.

From 2005-18 Gossen worked for the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis, Indiana, as a member of their local program success specialist team. He was team leader from 2008-13. As a success specialist he served nine North Central states, including Nebraska.

Gossen retired in 2018. However, Nebraska Department of Education soon recruited him to serve as state FFA advisor, a position he took in August 2019. He was hired the following year as dean of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, starting in June 2020.

“Agricultural education is the most rewarding career out there because every day you get up knowing that you are making a difference in people’s lives and you are training the workforce that will continue to feed the world,” Gossen said. “Whether we are teaching young people to be producers, or just informed consumers, it is critical that we all understand where our food, fuel and fiber comes from, and how agriculturists are the best caretakers and managers of the of the earth’s natural resources.”

Nebraska Agricultural Educators Association recognized Gossen during the Nebraska Career Education Conference in Kearney on June 7. NAEA is a professional organization consisting of about 200 agricultural education instructors from across the state, and is an affiliate with the National Association of Agricultural Educators.

“NAEA and NAAE appreciate Dr. Gossen’s service to agricultural education and FFA over his 45 year career. Larry is a wealth of knowledge and we are proud to have him in Nebraska,” reads an NAEA press release.