Telegraph staff reports

A hotline is connecting buyers and sellers of hay and forages. It is a free service through the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

People can go to nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/hay/index.html to either list, or see, offerings.

Users are not limited to Nebraska. Sellers use a form at the site to describe the hay and forage for sale, give the location (city, county and state), along with asking price, phone number and other information.

When sellers no longer have hay or forage available they are asked to call NDA at 402-471-4876 so listings can be kept up-to-date.

The listings provide information as it is given to the NDA, and are not intended to be endorsements, according to the description on the website.

The same site includes a Nebraska cattle feeders directory, links to direct hay reports, weed-free forage program listings, and other information.