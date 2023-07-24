Hay harvesting permit applications will be available from the Nebraska Department of Transportation on Monday.

Applications will be processed in the order they are received during normal business hours, NDOT said in a press release. Individuals must have a permit to harvest hay on state right of way.

An individual may purchase hay harvesting permits online from July 30 to Sept. 15 on a first-come, first-served basis, with each permit limited to five miles of roadside hay total.

The hay is for private use only and only one permit is allowed per person. There is an online map to help applicants and NDOT staff select the location for each permit.

Landowners are given the opportunity to renew last year’s permits between March 1 and July 29.

The Hay Harvesting Permits Application and Help Docs will be available on the NDOT website. The option to purchase permits from specified NDOT locations will still be available. Please visit ndot.info/haypermit for more information.