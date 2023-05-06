Nebraska Cattlemen has announced a relief fund for beef cattle producers who were impacted by recent fires or who may be impacted by fires later in the season, in disaster-declared counties.

“The cattle community must come together during challenging times to support our fellow producers affected by the recent fires,” said Nebraska Cattlemen President Steve Hanson.

The fund will remain active and accept donations until further notice.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations made to the fund may be tax deductible. A receipt will be sent upon deposit of funds. Those donating should consult with their tax advisor for final determination.

Funds will be distributed to producers who experienced property loss or damage in areas where disaster declarations have been issued for fire. Currently they include the following counties: Jefferson (Rock Creek Fire), Cherry (McCann Fire), Garfield (Lowry Fire), and Custer and Blaine counties (Cooksley Complex Fire). If other disaster declarations are issued during the fire season, those areas will also be eligible for these relief funds.

Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for applicants to receive relief. The funds will be distributed after the application period closes.

Anyone who would like to donate either online or by mailing a check, visit nebraskacattlemen.org/disaster-relief-fund.

To learn more about other ways to help beef cattle producers recover from the wildfires, go to nebraskacattlemen.org/wildfire-resources.

"We are thankful for the dedication and bravery of first responders, including local volunteer fire departments, who are going above and beyond to contain these fires and keep Nebraskans safe,” said Hanson.

For other information contact the Nebraska Cattlemen office at 402-475-2333 or email disasterrelief@necattlemen.org.