Nebraska 4-H celebrates volunteer award recipients at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — Over 12,000 volunteers serve Nebraska 4-H youth statewide in a variety of roles. At the 2022 Nebraska State Fair, 24 volunteers were recognized for their continued dedication to making the best better in Nebraska 4-H statewide. The Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program is designed to complement the tradition of recognizing outstanding volunteers and provide a standard, consistent approach to volunteer recognition across Nebraska. The following award recipients were announced virtually in April 2022 and celebrated during the 4-H Final Drive event on Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair.

Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award is open to any youth volunteer 4-H ages 14 to 18, who has made an impact on 4-H programs in their local county program and beyond. One award winner was chosen statewide. The 2022 Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award winner was:

Marlie Mundt of Merrick County.

Multi-Generational Family Award is open to any multi-generation family who has made an impact on 4-H programs in their local county program and beyond. One award winner was chosen statewide. The 2022 Multi-Generational Family Award winner was:

Dave and Kristy Hatten family of Lancaster County.

The Emerging Adult Volunteer Awards category is open to any adult volunteer ages 19 and older who has served in a 4-H volunteer role for three or fewer years and has made an impact on 4-H programs in their local county program and beyond. One award winner per engagement zone was chosen.

Zone 1: Wendy Scheenen of Sheridan County.

Zone 2: Krista Thoene of Garfield County.

Zone 3: Matt Weideman of Lincoln County.

Zone 4: Mary Ann Whitebear of Phelps County.

Zone 5: Mercedes Barg of Madison County.

Zone 6: Joy Harris of Nance County.

Zone 7: Cathy Hill-Klein of Platte County.

Zone 8: Hunter Purcell of Burt County.

Zone 9: Sadie Hammond of Lancaster County.

Zone 10: Lisa Paul of Jefferson County.

Zone 11: Natasha Vavra of Cass County.

Outstanding Adult Volunteer Awards This award category is open to any adult volunteer ages 19 and older who has served in a 4-H volunteer role for four years or more and has made an impact on 4-H programs in their local county program and beyond. One award winner per engagement zone was chosen.

Zone 1: Bill Riggs of Dawes County.

Zone 2: Jolene Dunbar of Loup County.

Zone 3: Dean Batie of Buffalo County.

Zone 4: Jo Teter of Red Willow County.

Zone 5: Doug McKibbon of Madison County.

Zone 6: Kathy Gorecki of Howard County.

Zone 7: Brigen Kinnison of Platte County.

Zone 8: Kim Jackson of Burt County.

Zone 9: Kath Conroy of Lancaster County.

Zone 10: Michael Scholz of Saline County.

Zone 11: Kim Cawley of Cass County.

For more information regarding the Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program, go to 4h.unl.edu/volunteer. Nebraska 4-H is a part of Nebraska Extension in the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Learn more about the 4-H Presentation Contest and the Nebraska Extension 4-H Youth Development Program at 4h.unl.edu.